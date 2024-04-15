The Department of Health (DOH) reported a spike in malaria cases across the Philippines in 2023, with a staggering 90% increase compared to the previous year.

Data from the DOH Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) indicates a total of 6,248 reported malaria cases nationwide in 2023, rising sharply from 3,245 cases in 2022.

Of these, 6,188 were reported in the province of Palawan, the only province among 82 in the Philippines still grappling with active malaria cases.

The DOH identifies climate change and the relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions as potential drivers behind the surge in malaria cases.

The ease in restrictions may have facilitated heightened human movement, potentially exposing more individuals to malaria-prone areas.

Malaria, classified as a life-threatening disease by the World Health Organization, primarily spreads through specific mosquito species and predominantly affects tropical regions.

While preventable and curable, malaria manifests various symptoms, including chills, fever, sweating, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea, and vomiting. Severe cases may lead to kidney failure, seizures, mental confusion, and coma.