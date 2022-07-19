- Advertisement by Google -

The City Council has urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (TFRB) to speed up setting up its extension office in Palawan, as mandated under Republic Act (RA) 11790.

Councilor Nesario Awat, who chairs the transportation committee, also called for a dialogue with the agency to help expedite the process, citing the urgency to address the concerns of public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and operators.

“One of the problems confronted by our drivers and operators is talking with LTFRB, but LTFRB is not active in talking to them,” Awat said in a privilege speech.

Awat also wants to defer the finalization of the mandatory route map, citing the need to address first the lack of proper road signages and the designation of loading and unloading areas for public utility vehicles.

He stated that while he was at first inclined to also file a resolution for the immediate implementation of the proposed new route map, he is doing the reverse and instead, will file for its deferment.

“Nakita nakita rin natin kanina yung problema nyo sa ating route plan na sa ngayon ay pending sa LTFRB. Nagkausap kami ni Engr. Sagun, at sabi niya, matagal na raw sa LTFRB yung route map na dapat daw ay mapabilis. Pero narinig ko sa inyo na dapat ay i-delay dahil hindi pa tayo handa,” he said.

“Yung loading at unloading, hindi ko alam kung ito ay sufficient na (but) most likely ay kinakailangan may proper sign board para nang sa gayon hindi kayo maging caught unaware sa inyong pagbaba at pagpapasakay ng mga pasahero,” he added.

The resolutions for putting up loading and unloading signages and the conduct of a dialogue were referred to the Committee on Transportation.