The Land Registration Authority (LRA) in the Philippines has announced the digitalization of land titling transactions in the country through its updated eSerbisyo portal.

This Land Titling Computerization Project (LTCP) will spare the general public the inconvenience of standing in long lines and other associated difficulties to process the certified true copies (CTC) of documents and titles, LRA administrator Gerardo Sirios noted this in a press statement.

“The new normal is right now coming from the pandemic two years ago. We see internet use during the work-from-home arrangement; thus, we are trying to improve our computerization program,” Sirios said during the National Developers Convention 2022 by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA).

The LTCP aims to have more secured titles and documents, eliminate duplication and overlaps, standardize processes, fees, and requirements, make current information and records accessible from anywhere, and ensure disaster recovery and business continuity.

Land Registration Systems, Inc.’s (LARES) chief executive officer and president, Teddy Sumulong, stated that they have a nationwide operation to support all registry deeds of the LRA in order to meet the needs of the general public.

“We, at LARES, have a nationwide operation to support all the registry of deeds of the LRA,” he said.

“We support them from computerization to printing, ensuring LRA can achieve their goals of providing the general public with the service they require,” Sumulong added.

He emphasized that through the eSerbisyo portal, Filipinos can now request CTC of documents and land titles from LRA.

This can be done by registering on the platform, providing the details of the document that is being requested, and paying through the payment channel that is most convenient for the user. He said that after these, the requested documents will be delivered directly to the customers’ front doors.

In order to expedite the processing of requests, LARES now accepts electronic payments through the portal, which can be made using Gcash, Paymaya, Landbank, and any Mastercard, JCB, or Visa card.

“Without technology, there are many things we cannot do. Now, we have already scanned roughly 95% of the titles of LRA, and we hope to complete some balances within the year,” Sumulong stressed.

Under the Build-Operate-Transfer law and using the Build-Operate-Own scheme, the LTCP made possible services like the title upgrade program, the citizen’s land registration portal, the Philippines personal property security registry, and online payment system.

“LRA and LARES’ modernization project will help not only the developers but also our customers in acquiring titles conveniently in just a few clicks, especially as they provide an e-payment option and a door-to-door delivery,” SHDA president May Rodriguez said.

On the other hand, SHDA National Developers Convention chair Maya K. Colayco stressed, “The modernization program of the LRA – specifically the e-Serbisyo’s computerization and digitization of the titling process – will enhance efficiency in the issuance and processing of CTCs. This is important to the operations of housing developers and the housing industry and will greatly enhance access and delivery of housing services and units to the homebuyers.”

The two-day convention, organized annually by the Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) in partnership with the DHSUD, gathered more than 300 housing sector stakeholders who will be key players in the new administration’s ambitious, affordable and inclusive national housing program.

As an advocate for affordable housing, SHDA also delivered various affordable housing offerings, construction supplies, and financial services to aspiring homeowners during its seventh Housing Expo at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City last October 7 to 9.

About Post Author