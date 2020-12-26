LPA to bring rains over southern Luzon including Palawan

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Shelly Ignacio said Saturday that the LPA was estimated at 660 kilometers east southeast of General Santos City, South Cotabato.

The state weather bureau is monitoring a low-pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and its trough is expected to bring rains over the southern Luzon area, including the province of Palawan.

The LPA is affecting the large area of Visayas, Mindanao, and some portion of southern Luzon.

“Itong LPA ay mababa ang tsansa na maging ganap na bagyo pero continuous monitoring pa rin tayo so mababa ang tsansa na maging bagyo sa next 24 hours,” she said.

“Kung mapapansin, ‘yong cloudiness ay nasa east ng Visayas at east ng Mindanao. Ang ating LPA ay nasa labas ng PAR at kino-consider natin na nasa labas pa rin ng PAR pero ‘yong trough o extension ay umaabot sa Visayas at Mindanao,” she added.

Ignacio said that the LPA is a bit shallow and the center of the weather system is not defined.

Meanwhile, the northern and central Luzon is affected by the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan.

PAGASA also raised gale warning over areas of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur due to the intensity of the northeast monsoon. The wave height could reach up to 4.5 meters.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

