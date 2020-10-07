LPA, southwest monsoon to bring rains over most of PH

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted 320 km. east of Daet, Camarines Norte.

The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) and the southwest monsoon affecting the western section of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, will bring rains over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, Mindanao, and the regions of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas.

Isolated light rains are expected over the Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley regions due to the northeasterly surface wind flow.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over northern, central, and southern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said there is a lower chance for the tropical storm (TS) outside the PAR to enter the country.

It was last observed 1,600 km. east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

Mendoza said PAGASA would continue to monitor the TS for developments and changes. (PNA)