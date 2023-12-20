The state weather bureau reported Thursday morning that although the low pressure area (LPA) has exited the country’s area of responsibility, it continues to influence weather conditions, particularly in the Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said residents in the area can expect cloudy skies accompanied by scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, primarily due to the trough of the LPA.

The forecast for the Kalayaan Islands indicates a high likelihood of rain, with potential thunder and lightning. These conditions are a direct result of the lingering effects of the LPA, despite its movement away from the Philippines.

In addition to the Kalayaan Islands, the broader weather pattern across the region is also being influenced by this system.

The whole Visayas, the remainder of Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. These are attributed to the combined effects of the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Wind conditions are also a significant factor in the current weather situation. Moderate to strong winds from the east to northeast are forecast to prevail over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

PAGASA said these winds will lead to moderate to rough sea conditions, posing challenges for maritime activities.

In Visayas region, the winds are expected to be lighter. Light to moderate winds, also coming from the East to Northeast, will prevail across the Visayas, leading to slight to moderate seas.