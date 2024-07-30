The low pressure area (LPA) that was last spotted approximately 480 kilometers north-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in the coming hours, according to the weather update from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday, July 30.

PAGASA weather forecaster Rhea Torres said that the LPA is on its way out of the PAR and will no longer affect the weather conditions in any part of the country.

“Sa mga susunod na oras, inaasahan natin na lalabas na siya ng PAR at hindi na makaka-apekto sa anumang bahagi ng ating bansa.,” Torres stated.

The probability of the LPA developing into a full-blown storm remains low, minimizing its influence on the prevailing weather patterns. However, the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” will continue to impact the western parts of Luzon, particularly bringing cloudy conditions with scattered rain showers over the Ilocos Region and Zambales.