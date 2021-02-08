LPA not expected to become a storm

The state weather bureau forecasts that the low-pressure area (LPA) within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will not develop into a storm, but could bring rains over parts of Luzon, large portion of Visayas, and some areas in Mindanao.

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was recently located at 580 kilometers east of Davao city.

“Ito namang binabantayan na low-pressure area ay huling namataan sa layong 580 kilometers silangan ng Davao city. Bagama’t ang nasabing low-pressure sa kasalukuyan ay hindi natin inaasahan na magiging bagyo, patuloy naman itong magdadala ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon gayon na rin sa malaking bahagi ng Kabisayaan at sa ilang bahagi na rin ng Mindanao,” he said.

While the northeast monsoon or amihan, which comes from the mainland China bringing cold temperature is still prevailing over northern Luzon area.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, northern coast of Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte due to the surge of northeast monsoon.

“Nakakaapekto pa rin ang amihan o northeast monsoon dito hilagang Luzon, ang ating northeast monsoon ay ang hanging malamig na nagmumula sa may mainland China at nagdadala ng malamig na temperatura dito sa may hilagang Luzon,” he said.

