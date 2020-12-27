Dec 27, 2020

LPA near Cuyo island to exit PAR tomorrow – PAGASA

Dec 27, 2020 Rachel Ganancial

As of 4 p.m. public weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), senior weather specialist Chris Perez said the LPA is estimated at 355 kilometers west of Cuyo town, while the other LPA is located at 80 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

DOST PAGASA HIMAWARI-8 IR1 satellite image as of December 27, 2020, 6:20 p.m. | Image from http://bagong.pagasa.dost.gov.ph/

The low-pressure area (LPA) plotted west of Cuyo, Palawan is anticipated to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

Due to the two LPAs and the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan, scattered to widespread rain showers will be observed in Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Rizal, and Quezon.

The island of Kalayaan will be cloudy with rains and isolated thunderstorms, PAGASA added.

Just like the LPA near Cuyo, the LPA on the eastern side of Infanta, Quezon will dissipate in the next 36 to 48 hours.

â€œIyong papalapit na low-pressure area dito sa silangang bahagi ng northern central Luzon, dagdag pa diyan â€˜yong ilang araw na umiiral na amihan ay magdudulot ng maalon hanggang sa napakaalon na karagatan dito sa seaboard of northern Luzon, Aurora, eastern seaboard ng central Luzon at easteren seaboard ng southern Luzon,” Perez said.

 

 

