LPA moving towards Mindanao

The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression. PAGASA however noted it is moving westward and may affect the Mindanao area.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that the LPA was last located at 895 kilometers east southeast of Davao city as of 3:00 am.

“Mababa ang tiyansa na ito ay maging bagyo o tropical depression pero nakikita natin na ito nagmo-move pa-westward at posible na tumama dito sa southern part ng Mindanao from Thursday at tatawirin ang natitira pang bahagi ng Mindanao hanggang sa Friday,” he said.

He added that there are also scenarios from different models that the LPA could also move northward of Mindanao particularly in Caraga region and would traverse the southern part of Visayas until Friday.

Regardless of the scenario, the LPA could bring rain showers in MIMAROPA region, large part of Visayas, Mindanao, and Bicol region starting today until Friday, he added.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is still prevailing over northern Luzon.

The Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level of 26 to 31 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

“Wala tayong nakataas na gale warning pero asahan natin na dahil sa paglakas ng amihan ay magiging alon pa rin at times dito sa northern Luzon at maging sa silangang baybayin pa ng Visayas, Mindanao, dito rin sa southern Luzon at central Luzon,” he said as the wave height could reach up to 3.4-meter high.

While the western section of the country could reach up to 2.1- meter high, which signifies a slight to moderate sea condition.

