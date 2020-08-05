LPA moving to Palawan from Sarangani area

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local chief Sonny Pajarilla said in a weather forecast that thunderstorms were observed on the early morning of the day and rains will be experienced throughout the day.

A low-pressure area (LPA) is expected to move from Sarangani province to Palawan on Wednesday that will bring cloudy skies and weak to moderate rains, the local weather bureau said.

“Nasa vicinity ng Saranggani at inaasahan na tatawid patungo sa Palawan ngayong araw at ang kanyang kaulapan ay advanced, ito ay nagdudulot ng makulimlim na lagay ng ating kalangitan. Na nagdudulot din ng mahina hanggang sa katamtaman na pag-ulan-ulan,” he said.

“Kaninang umaga ay meron tayong na-obserbahan na thunderstorms, mahinang pag-ulan. Inaasahan na halos all throughout the day medyo magiging maulap tayo at may pag-ulan-ulan tayo,” he said.

Pajarilla said that the intensity of rains will vary in the area and the low-lying area will experience up to moderate rain conditions.

The amount of rain will depend on the thickness of the passing clouds due to LPA crossing now to the Sulu area going to Palawan.

The LPA is expected to completely cross over Palawan on Thursday and this could develop into a minimal storm while at the West Philippine Sea area.

“Consequently, kapag naging isang ganap na bagyo, meron pa rin siyang influence sa ating panahon dahil sa kanyang extension o kanyang trough,” he said.

Large amounts of rain will manifest in mainland Palawan and could be experienced until Friday with cloudy skies. While the Calamianes of Group Islands will experience passing rains.

PAGASA encourages all the Palaweños to bring umbrellas as rain showers are expected throughout the day.

Pajarilla added that by weekends, another LPA is expected to form at the eastern part of the Visayas and southern Luzon and this could develop into a storm according to PAGASA’s numerical models.

He added that there is no gale warning raised on Wednesday until weekends as the sea condition is now at a moderate level. However, if the LPA will develop into a storm at weekends, gale warning should be expected, he added.

