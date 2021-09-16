A low-pressure area (LPA) entrenched in the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) may deliver sporadic rainfall to Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The LPA was situated 135 kilometers east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, according to Benison Estareja, a weather expert of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The ITCZ which is the convergence of wind from the southern and northern hemispheres is currently existing within the country.

“Base sa ating analysis ay mababa ang tiyansa na itong LPA ay maging isang bagyo. Pero asahan natin na ngayong araw hanggang bukas ay tatawirin nitong low-pressure area ang malaking bahagi ng Visayas, as well as Southern Luzon,” he said.

The LPA will reach the West Philippine Sea on Friday or Saturday, he added.

The sea conditions all over the country are slight to moderate conditions due to monsoon break and no gale warning advisory released in any seaboards of the Philippines, PAGASA said.

“Asahan na kapag may mga thunderstorm ay hanggang dalawang metro sa open sea habang nasa kalahating metro naman kapag wala tayong mga thunderstorm,” Estareja said.