Jul 24, 2020

LPA being monitored by PAGASA has dissolved

Jul 24, 2020 Ryan Jasper Elijah Sandig

Palawan is expected to still have cloudy skies and scattered rains, thunder, and lightning.

The low-pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA has been monitoring has already dissipated.

In a Public Weather Forecast posted in the DOST-Pagasa Facebook page issued at 4 p.m. of July 23, DOST-PAGASA senior weather specialist Ana Clauren said that the LPA dissolved at exactly 12:00 p.m. of the day.

“’Yong binabantayan po nating LPA kaninang umaga ay nalusaw na sa ganap na alas dose ng tanghali,” Clauren said.

 The province will experience temperatures ranging from 25 °C to 32 °C.

