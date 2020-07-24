LPA being monitored by PAGASA has dissolved

Palawan is expected to still have cloudy skies and scattered rains, thunder, and lightning.

The low-pressure area (LPA) that PAGASA has been monitoring has already dissipated.

In a Public Weather Forecast posted in the DOST-Pagasa Facebook page issued at 4 p.m. of July 23, DOST-PAGASA senior weather specialist Ana Clauren said that the LPA dissolved at exactly 12:00 p.m. of the day.

“’Yong binabantayan po nating LPA kaninang umaga ay nalusaw na sa ganap na alas dose ng tanghali,” Clauren said.

The province will experience temperatures ranging from 25 °C to 32 °C.