LPA appears near Mindanao

The low pressure area (LPA) located in the southern part of Mindanao entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, said the state weather bureau.

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was located at 180 kilometers southwest of General Santos City as of 3 a.m.

“Itong low pressure area na ito ay nagdadala na ng pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Mindanao at ‘yong trough o extension ng LPA ay nagdadala rin ng pag-ulan sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas,” he said.

Easterly wind or warm air from the Pacific Ocean is still directly affecting the Luzon area and other parts of Visayas.

Based on the assessment of PAGASA, the LPA will move westward slowly in the next three days and may traverse Sulu archipelago and Sulu sea. The tropical formation is not expected until rest of the week.

“Mababa naman ang tiyansa na ito ay magiging isang bagyo at wala rin tayong inaasahan na weather disturbance pa na papasok ng ating bansa na magiging bagyo o isang low-pressure area,” he said.

The Kalayaan islands will experience a temperature level of 26 to 33 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 33 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA added that no gale warning was released over seaboards of the country and a wave height from 0.6 to 2.1 meter will only be expected.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts