Jan 21, 2021

Low pressure area emerges overnight south of PPC

Jan 21, 2021 Rachel Ganancial

According to weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was estimated at 210 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Princesa city as of 2:00 am.

Photo by PAGASA

A new low-pressure area, this time located close to Palawan waters, has emerged overnight and is the reason for the sudden deterioration of the weather condition in the province.

According to weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was estimated at 210 kilometers south-southwest of Puerto Princesa city as of 2:00 am.

The LPA is embedded within the ITCZ which is affecting Mindanao area and province of Palawan, PAGASA stated.

“Itong LPA ay nakapaloob sa Intertropical Convergence Zone na nakakaapekto rin ngayon sa Mindanao at Palawan,” Dela Cruz stated.

“Itong mga weather system na ito ang siyang magiging sanhi ng mga pag-ulan na mararanasan sa Mindanao, sa ilang bahagi ng Visayas at maging ng southern Luzon,” she said.

PAGASA was earlier monitoring an LPA that dissipated on Wednesday but with its tail-end of frontal system continuously affecting the eastern and central Luzon areas.

The northeast monsoon or amihan on the other hand is still prevailing over extreme northern Luzon.

Kalayaan island will experience a temperature level from 24 to 29 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 25 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Due to surge of northeast monsoon, PAGASA raised the gale warning over the seaboards of northern Luzon.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.

See author's posts

More Stories

San Vicente to hold 2nd surfing competition

Jan 21, 2021 Alex Baaco

Bibili lang sana ng ulam, bugbog na ang inabot

Jan 21, 2021 Arphil Ballarta

Culion parish priest cries foul over deliberate destruction of ‘No to Division’ campaign materials

Jan 21, 2021 Aira Genesa Magdayao