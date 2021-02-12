February 12, 2021 |

Low-pressure area developing near

February 12, 2021 | Rachel Ganancial

A “shallow” low-pressure area (LPA) has been spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), but the local weather station said it has a low chance of developing into a storm in next 24 to 36 hours.

According to weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the circulation was located at the eastern side outside of the LPA.

“Although mababaw lang ito, shallow low-pressure area, hindi naman ito inaasahan na magiging bagyo at least in the next 24 to 36 hours at wala itong epekto ngayon sa ano man bahagi ng ating bansa,” she said in a forecast on Friday.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan is still prevailing and  affecting northern part of the country particularly in northern and central Luzon.

While easterlies is the dominating wind over Visayas and Mindanao area.

“Maaari pa rin ‘yan magdulot ng mga isolated o pulo-pulo lamang na pagbuhos ng ulan maging ng mga isolated thunderstorm sa hapon at gabi.”

The Kalayaan island and city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

