LOOK || A flock of Katala birds seen in Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City

Expect them to congregate where there is one of their preferred hangouts — a moringa (malungay) tree. This flock of around 25 critically endangered Philippine cockatoos (katala) were gathered on a malunggay tree feasting on its fruits and leaves right smack in the middle of the city proper, at Junction 1 in Barangay San Miguel.

Netizen Allyza Marie Lebantino saw and took photos of them helping themselves on a moringa tree inside their property.

“If ever you see them please do not harm them and protect them at all cost. You can also help them survive by planting more malunggay trees for them to have sufficient food supply,” she said in her post. Efforts to save the Katala from extinction have been successful in several parts of the province, with groups such as the Katala Foundation leading the effort.