Some 50 members of the Tourist Police Unit of the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) and the Puerto Princesa City Police Office took part in the Integrated Tourist Safety and Security Seminar for Tourist-Oriented Police for Community Order and Protection (ITOPCOP) held on Tuesday, June 13.

The activity aims to provide comprehensive training and insights for police officers into effectively handling various situations that may arise in the context of tourism, as well as enhancing the safety and security measures for tourists and promoting community order and protection.

By strengthening the capabilities of the Tourist Police Unit, the local police offices aim to improve the overall experience for visitors and maintain Puerto Princesa’s reputation as a safe and welcoming tourist destination.

The ITOPCOP seminar is a collaborative effort between the Provincial Tourism Office and the Tourist Police Unit of Palawan PPO.

About Post Author