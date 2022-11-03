The Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan will still require the mandatory wearing of face masks in all public schools in the province, despite the recent issuance of a Malacañang order.

Maylyn Dilig, Schools Division Office (SDO) Palawan spokesperson, said Wednesday that they are still waiting for a directive on the voluntary wearing of face masks inside the schools.

Recently, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Executive Order No. 7, allowing the voluntary wearing of face masks in both indoor and outdoor settings except in healthcare facilities, public transportation, and medical vehicles.

“Wala pa pong formal na directive [sa DepEd] regarding dito [kasi aside sa EO ay] mayroon ding guidelines na inilalabas para applicable sa amin,” Dilig said.

She said the wearing of face masks is part of the health protocol being implemented on school premises since the start of classes in August this year.

On Wednesday, DepEd also fully implements face-to-face classes.

“Part ng health protocol sa mga paaralan na naka face mask pa rin mga bata. Matagumpay ang full implementation ng face-to-face sa mga paaralan. Wala namang kalituhan sa implementation,” Dilig said.

The order also encouraged persons with comorbidities, the elderly, pregnant women, and unvaccinated individuals to wear a face mask.

Even though EO No. 7 was released, the Department of Health (DOH) told people to wear face masks on their own.

