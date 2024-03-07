Local composer and musician Aileen Bautista, also known as Ai Music, recently aired her grievances on social media regarding the City Tourism Department’s alleged unauthorized use of her song “Amos Tara na sa Puerto Princesa” in a promotional video.

She stated to Palawan News that she is considering and consulting with a lawyer on what legal steps she can take to defend her rights as a musician.

“Gusto ko sana magtake ng legal action about sa case ko. Pinag-iisipan ko po. Magpapa advise muna ako,” she said Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 5, Aileen disclosed her involvement in the 2021 Puerto Princesa City Tourism Songwriting Contest, where she did not make it to the top 10 finalists. It was only three years later that she realized her song had been featured in a promotional video without any credits given.

“September 2021 sumali ako sa songwriting wontest ng Puerto Princesa City Tourism about the beauty of Puerto Princesa City and the winner will receive 50,000 pesos. I supported other artists na sumali rin and everyone deserves the title since we are all unique in our craft but the thing here is hindi nila ako pinasok sa top 10 just because may katono ‘raw,'” she stated.

“Personally, hindi ako in-inform, nung nagchat yong ate ko bago lang nila sinabi. Pero tinanggap ko yon nang magaan kase tanggap ko namang hindi palaging panalo sa buhay but I can’t deny the fact na nawalan ako ng confidence hehe,” she added.

Despite her efforts to contact the City Tourism Department (CTD), she alleged that it showed indifference towards her concerns.

She explained that she let a long time pass because she was still waiting for the CTD to reach out to her, but it didn’t.

Aileen emphasized that she doesn’t mind her music being used without permission or credits, as long as there is communication.

“Ang point ko, there is no problem using my music even w/o permission or credits. Actually, lagi ko ngang naririnig sa baybay at ginagamit din sa mga mass demo at hiphop pero all goods karamihan sa kanila nag-message sa akin na gagamitin nila and my heart is full every time may magmemessage para mag ask ng permission to use my song. What hurt me is that they disqualified my craft and years later gagamitin nila at wala man lang credits,” Aileen stressed.

She pointed out the importance of fair treatment towards local artists, recognizing their dedication, and advocated for a fairer approach in similar circumstances.

“Doon po ako naubusan ng patience noong sineen lang ako. Nag message kase ako sa page nila privately, pero seen lang.

Gusto ko rin sana masettle privately,” she said in a separate interview.

City Tourism Department’s response

Responding to Aileen, the Office of the City Tourism of Puerto Princesa City released a statement on Thursday, March 7, to the recent post of Aileen, using her Ai Music page.

The response pertains to the alleged disqualification of her song during the song writing competition

“While we respect her views on this matter being the songwriter/composer of the song ‘Amos Tara na sa Puerto Princesa,’ this Office would like to clarify the issue by referring to G2. of Rule G Intellectual Property Rights, which elucidated the mechanics and rules of the subject Song Writing Competition, to wit:

G2. The City Government of Puerto Princesa have the right to use any or all of the entries submitted, free of charge, in connection with the information dissemination on the competition and to use any of the finalists’ entries for any purpose or usage on any of its activities, without need for any renumeration to the contestant by the City Government.”

The CTD stated that their rules were clearly explained in the mechanics and rules of the said competition, which were uploaded via Google Forms.

If Aileen may recall, the CTD said she agreed to these rules upon submission of the duly accomplished electronic form along with her song entry when she joined the contest.

“For purposes of transparency, the summary of the responses of all who joined the competition is available at this Office,” the CTD stated.

“As we have previously relayed in our exchange of responses with her, this Office is looking into this matter accordingly and will ensure the cessation of the uploading and using of her song on any social platform and official activity or event of the City Government,” it added.

In her comment on the CTD’s post on its Facebook page, Puerto Princesa Tourism, Aileen stated that they disqualified her.

“Dinisqualified niyo ako kase iniingatan niyo macopyright diba? Bakit niyo ginamit yong song ko?” she asked. “Free of charge? Hindi po ba kayo nahiya? Dinisqualified niyo po yong kanta ko tapos gagamitin niyo.”