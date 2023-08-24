An anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation carried out by authorities Wednesday afternoon led to the apprehension of a live-in couple in Barangay Sta. Monica in Puerto Princesa City.

Mark Aron Castillo and his live-in partner Romellen Aquino were arrested after allegedly being caught in possession of suspected shabu, according to a report from the City Drug Enforcement Unit.

Castillo, also known by the alias “Longlong,” is reportedly a newly identified street-level individual involved in illegal drug activities. Both Castillo and Aquino reside in Brgy. Luzviminda.

Seized from their possession were two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, suspected to contain shabu. Additionally, P2,500 in marked buy-bust money and a cellphone were recovered.

The estimated weight of the confiscated illegal drugs is approximately 1.3 grams, with a market value of P8,840.

The operation was a joint effort between the City Drug Enforcement Unit, led by Police Captain Virgilio Gomez III, and the Puerto Princesa City Anti-Crime Task Force, in collaboration with the CIU and the PDEA Regional Office.