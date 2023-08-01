A live-in couple was unable to resist arrest during a conducted buy-bust operation by the authorities yesterday at 3 o’clock in the morning in Purok II, Zone II on Abad Santos Street, Barangay Masipag, here in Puerto Princesa.

According to the report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), Ritchell Cenita, also known as Ritch, 29 years old, a resident of Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, and Jayson de Leon, 36 years old, a resident of Brgy. New Buncag, were apprehended after an undercover agent purchased 0.67 grams of suspected shabu from them.

The alleged illegal drug, contained in a heat-sealed plastic sachet, was purportedly sold by the two to the undercover agent for the amount of P500.

The arrest was carried out by the personnel of Police Station 1 of PPCPO, led by Police Captain Douglas Sabando and supervised by Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo.

Both will face criminal charges for violating Section 5 in relation to 26-b of Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.