Lionheart Farms Philippines Corporations’ Cocoes products, made in the town of Rizal in the province of Palawan, took centerstage during the recently concluded World Coconut Congress (WCC) held from August 30 to September 1 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

During the Congress, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in MIMAROPA showcased Cocoes line as one of the premier coconut products in the region.

Produced by the local community in Rizal municipality, Cocoes products crafted from coconut flowers offer healthier options compared to conventional sugar and soy-based alternatives.

Both the Organic Light Flower Syrup and the Organic Dark Flower Syrup serve as versatile fillings for bread, waffles, or can be incorporated into tea, coffee, and various culinary creations. On the other hand, the Aminos Original is suitable for enhancing the flavor of meats through seasoning or marination.

Lionheart Farms also offers Vinegar Original and Teriyaki products, both made from organic coconut flowers.

Other coconut products from Merl’s Native Delicacies in Oriental Mindoro, Marbello Enterprises, 5R Entrepreneurs Agricultural Ventures and Development Corporation, as well as Marinduqueland Corp from Marinduque, were also showcased during the event.

Under the theme “Sustain the Source,” WCC 2023 delved deeply into the significant impact of sustainable practices across various sectors, encompassing health, food, feeds, and energy.

Additionally, WCC facilitated networking opportunities and productive business matching sessions for industry suppliers worldwide, who presented their latest coconut-based offerings.

The event drew the participation of over 300 delegates, both local and international.