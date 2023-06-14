Palawan Water has announced that there are 10 projects underway in Linapacan town, which involve the completion of Reverse Osmosis Desalination and Deepwell Solar Powered Water Systems.

Scheduled to commence operations in July, these water supply systems are expected to enhance the accessibility to clean and reliable water for the residents.

Among the water systems were Barangonan Reverse Osmosis Water System, Pical Reverse Osmosis Water System, Maroyogroyog Reverse Osmosis Water System, Calibangbangan Reverse Osmosis Water System, Nangalao Reverse Osmosis Water System, Decabaitot Reverse Osmosis Water System, Cabunlawan Reverse Osmosis Water System, San Nicolas Deep-well, San Miguel Deep-well and New Culaylayan Deep-well

According to Palawan Water, these projects consist of a combination of two water system types: Reverse Osmosis Water System and Deepwell Water System.

The Reverse Osmosis Water System employs a purification process that effectively reduces contaminants in seawater, rendering it potable for human use. On the other hand, the Deepwell Water System provides increased protection against potential surface bacterial contaminants.

“Rest assured that all the necessary testing and quality control measures have been taken with high regards to ensure that the water supply is safe for drinking and suitable for all uses. With this, you should now have uninterrupted access to clean and reliable water for your daily needs,’ they said in a statement,” Palawan Water said.

“Once again, we would like to express our gratitude for your support and cooperation and we look forward to continuing to provide you with safe and reliable water supply for your homes and businesses,” it added.

Palawan Water assured the public that stringent testing and quality control measures have been undertaken to ensure the safety and suitability of the water supply for all purposes, including drinking.

