A councilor from the island municipality of Linapacan has raised concerns about the town’s slow internet connectivity and has asked Smart Communications to appear before the Sangguiniang Bayan to explain.

Councilor Irvin Escal, who wants to initiate an inquiry, underscored the difficulty faced by local students who depend on the internet for their studies.

He said that most of the time, internet connection in their area is either slow or absent.

“Deserve namin ang magandang signal dito sa aming bayan. [Gusto namin] maitanong sa kanila kung bakit ganito ang serbisyo nila? Marami pong transaksyon na kinakailangan ang signal, halos lahat,” said Escal.

“Halos internet data nila sobrang hina kahit sa bayan na. Lalo na maraming mga estudyante ang nangangailangan ng magandang signal, nag-o-online sila, research para sa pag-aaral nila,” he added.

Escal said that Smart had no signal in their town for three days in the last two weeks of this month.

It did not send any notification to its subscribers to explain why this happened.

“[Noong] time na yon, may kuryente naman, [pero] patay ang signal ng tatlong araw, halos ang hirap para sa amin lalo na sa mga kababayan ko na umaasa sa signal. Nandoon lahat ng transaksyon lalung lalu na sa pagtawag o pagti-text sa panahon ng emergency,” he lamented.

