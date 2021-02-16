Linapacan cops nab No. 2 most wanted person inside his house

The Linapacan police arrested Sunday a local resident considered to be the “2nd most wanted” in the municipality and who was the subject of an arrest warrant for illegal fishing.

A local police report obtained by Palawan News stated that the suspect, identified as Alan Jimenez Calix, 36, was the target of an operation dubbed “Oplan Valentino”, which apparently involved going to his house and serving him an arrest warrant issued by a judge.

The police said they went to the suspect’s house in Barangay Decabaitot, after receiving a “tip” from the local intelligence network.

“Naaresto natin sya sa tulong ng ating barangay intelligence network, nalaman natin kung saan siya matapos nilang isumbong kung saan ang suspek. Ang kasong kahaharapin niya ay ang paglabag sa R.A 10654 Section 92 o ang Fishing through Explosives, Noxious or Poisonous Substance, or Electricity,” P/Lt. Allan delos Santos, Linapacan MPS chief, said.

Delos Santos also said that the suspect was previously jailed in 2019 for the same violation of R.A. 8550 or the Fisheries Code.

“Pangalawa niya na raw itong kaso. Hanapbuhay kasi talaga nila ito, isdaan lang. Siguro sa tingin nila mas madali silang makakuha ng isda kaya niya ginawa iyon pero nakakasira kasi sa kalikasan,” delos Santos said. “Noong time na iyon sa dati niyang kaso ay nahatulan na siyang guilty,” he added.