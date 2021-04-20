Life Extension Medical Clinic offers free check-up

Life Extension Medical Clinic-Puerto Princesa Branch is inviting everyone to avail of their free check-up, where reliable and professional advice from licensed medical doctors is accessible. Tele-consultations are also available for those who want to practice extra precaution amidst COVID-19 crisis.

Life Extension is known for their flagship product, Vitamin D3, a supplement approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can only be prescribed by a doctor, a further guarantee of the patient’s safety.

Aside from boosting the immune system, Vitamin D3 is also known for improving bone, heart, and brain health.

“Life Extension does its own research to develop its products. We really maintain the quality of our products through multiple screenings before it is available to the public. Many of our products, including Vitamin D3, have been given the Gold Star award several times by ConsumerLab.com, an independent quality tester,” says Dr. Manfred Marpa, the company’s Medical Director.

“We offer a full range of Life Extension products in our clinics. We also give prescriptions for traditional medicine, katulad ng mga pang-high blood, etc., aside from our nutritional supplements,” he added.

The clinic is open to everyone, from fit individuals who want to maintain their health to those suffering from critical illnesses.

Life Extension Medical Clinic is located at the ground floor of Chinatown Mall, Valencia St., Brgy. Tagumpay. Opening hours are from Monday-Saturday, 8:00 am-5:00 pm. To make an appointment, contact (0929) 182 8464.

WP Post Author Patricia Laririt is a reporter for Palawan News who covers politics, education, environment, tourism, and human interest stories. She loves watching Netflix, reading literary fiction, and listens to serial fiction podcasts. Her favorite color is blue. See author's posts