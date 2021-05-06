LGUs cite rice program

Local government units have acknowledged the contribution of the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Seed-Program on increasing rice yield in their locality.

In San Fernando, Camarines Sur, municipal agriculturist Allan Salvador said the program has improved farmers’ harvest by 15cav per hectare. San Fernando is one of municipalities, which received certified seeds that were planted to 41,000ha. Twelve demonstration farms on modern rice production were also established.

Meanwhile, Mayor Andres Dangeros of Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro, commended the municipality’s implementers.

“I’m proud that Sablayan leads the rice production in MIMAROPA. I would like to thank all the brains and hands behind the program that truly improved the farming practices in our town,” he said.

From Sep 2019 to Mar 2021, the station’s RCEF team and its partners delivered 71,595 bags in Occidental Mindoro. About 200,000 bags of certified inbred seeds were also delivered in Oriental Mindoro and about 111,000 bags in Palawan. The certified inbred seeds were expected to help increase rice yield by at least 10%. In addition, 10 PalaySikatan technology demonstration sites were established in the said provinces.

Jenny Rose Bumanglag, agricultural extensionist in Quirino, Isabela, said they are grateful that their municipality was included in the program.

“As extensionists, we are grateful because we were able to help the farmers through the timely distribution of seeds,” she said.

For three cropping seasons, from Sept. 2019 to March 2021, more than 270,000 and 370,000 bags of seeds were distributed to the farmers of Isabela and Cagayan, respectively.

Come next cropping season, these LGUs will be covered by the National Rice Program of the Department of Agriculture.

The RCEF-Seed Program is a component of Republic Act 11203 or Rice Tariffication Law signed by Pres. Rodrigo Duterte, which allots P10 billion fund every year for the rice farmers. Sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Villar, the program is a six-year government initiative to help the farmers compete in the international rice market. The local government units and lawmakers assist in its implementation.

PhilRice leads the RCEF-Seed Program, and is the government’s lead agency on rice research and development mandated to help ensure a rice-secure Philippines. With eight stations across the country, its programs and projects are in line with the DA’s “Masaganang Ani, Mataas na Kita” battle cry. For more information about the Institute’s program, queries can be sent thru PhilRice Text Center (0917 111 7423) or email prri.mail@philrice.gov.ph.

