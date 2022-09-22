- Advertisement by Google -

Through an online campaign launched Thursday, election watchdog Legal Network for Truthful Elections (LENTE) urged the public to support their call not to postpone the 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections scheduled for December 5 through an online campaign.

In a Facebook post, LENTE said that the polls have been long overdue and must push through as scheduled.

“We urge the local community chiefs and youth organizations to support our call to push through with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in December 2022,” the election watchdog said.

“In light of the recent movement at the House of Representatives’ 264-6-3 vote on its third and final reading of House Bill 4673, which will postpone the December 5, 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, LENTE reiterates its position to continue its conduct as scheduled,” it added.

- Advertisement -

LENTE also reaffirmed the provisions of Republic Act 11462, which requires the conduct of Barangay and SK elections every three years on the first Monday of December.

“But in the past, BSKEs were often delayed, and officials ended up holding office for up to five years. This delay contravenes the standard of periodic elections as provided in Article 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” it said.

“Although the pandemic response should be a top priority, this endeavor should not have collided with the citizen’s basic right to elect Barangay and SK Leaders,” it added.

Earlier, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said that the preparations for the polls would continue in the absence of the law postponing them.

On this Monday, September 20, the house voted 265-6-1 to approve House Bill 673 on its 3rd and Final Reading, which postpones the BSKE until the first Monday of December 2023.

LENTE’s online petition can be accessed at https://chng.it/sDK9JJnT.

Welcome back to school, Students‼️

Get free ₱150 Happyapp Vouchers when you gas up ₱2,000 (cumulative) at CALTEX FERNANDEZ, CALTEX TINIGUIBAN and CALTEX STA MONICA. 🤩

About Post Author