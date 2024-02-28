The Provincial Legal Office conducted a series of seminars and consultations in 18 barangays in the town of Brooke’s Point under the Provincial Legal Extension Services Program (PLESP), aimed at imparting legal knowledge and offering free consultations to the community.

A total of 86 individuals from various barangays within the municipality participated in the event on February 22-23,at the Octagon Gym.

Commenced with a seminar and orientation for Barangay Officials and Lupong Tagapamayapa that covered included the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials, Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019), Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act (VAWC) or RA 9262, RA 11313 Safe Spaces Act, Anti-Trafficking in Persons, and RA 11596, which prohibits the practice of child marriage.

The legal activities were led by Atty. Joshua U. Bolusa, the Provincial Legal Officer, alongside Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara, Atty. Christine Aribon, Atty. Ryan Oliver Cayatoc, Atty. David Israel Rivera, and CG LT. Paula Grace Villegas – OIC Legal Unit Coast Guard Palawan.

Nine lawyers from the IBP Palawan Chapter also participated, including Atty. Susanne Lacson, Atty. Roy Madulid, Atty. Marieta Bolos-Buenavista, Atty. Magna Asis, Atty. Jenny Lou Aldana-Tatel, Atty. Nesba Bacuteng, Atty. Maria Neneth Quicho-Encarnacion, Atty. John Mark Caralipio, and Atty. Edward Barone.

Brooke’s Point becomes the ninth municipality to benefit from the program, aiming to bring legal services closer to Palaweños in different parts of the province.

Town Mayor Cesareo Benedito, Jr., and Vice Mayor Mary Jean D. Feliciano expressed gratitude for the initiative, with the event being well-received in their town.