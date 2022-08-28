- Advertisement by Google -

In an interview, Korean actor Lee Jung Jae said that the second season of the hit KDrama show “Squid Games” is still in the planning stage.

He said they have yet to start filming, as the script is still being developed by the show’s director, Hwang Dong Hyuk, who is still managing some personal medical concerns.

“Director Hwang Dong Hyuk is still working on the script of ‘Squid Game’ season 2 while receiving treatment for his teeth.” the actor said.

Although the script is still unfinished, Jung Jae hints at developments for the series’ well-loved characters.

Korean actor Lee Jung Jae holds his Screen Actors Guild award.(Photo from Lee Jung Jae Instagram Account)

“He recently completed the larger frame of season 2 and has developed the details for most of the main characters. I believe he is now working on the scenario for each episode,” he said.

“Squid Games” is a survival KDrama series released on the streaming service platform, Netflix. It has been the site’s most-watched series, earning 1.65 billion viewing hours in its first four weeks in over 94 countries all over the world.

Lee Jung’s role as Seong Gi-hun in the hit series has earned him worldwide stardom and numerous award nominations, including the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama, the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

