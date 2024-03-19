Joint operatives of the Coast Guard Intelligence Group-Palawan (CGIF-Pal) and the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff-Wildlife Enforcement Unit (PCSDA-WEU) conducted a joint law enforcement operation that resulted in the interception of illegally cut lumber in Sitio Kakawitan, Barangay Tagusao, Quezon, last Sunday, March 17.

The joint law enforcement units recovered and confiscated more or less 126 board feet of abandoned, banned ipil lumber.

They also discovered another 80 board feet of ipil lumber stored beside a newly constructed house claimed by a certain Bebiano Camo, also known as Barmet Camo, age 60, serving as a tanod of the barangay.

Camo was subsequently arrested and charged with a violation of Presidential Decree (P.D.) 705, as amended.

Meanwhile, the confiscated lumber, with an estimated market value of P8,240.00, has been brought to the PCSDS main office in Puerto Princesa City for custody and further legal proceedings.