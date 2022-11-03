Social pensioners can now conveniently receive their cash grants and perform other banking transactions, as the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) continues to ramp up the distribution of Prepaid Cards to vulnerable sectors.

Around 3.4 million Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) beneficiaries under the Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) form part of the almost 10 million beneficiaries to be provided with LANDBANK Prepaid Cards under the agency’s major social protection programs.

UCT beneficiary Lucy Cabalan was one of the 1,499 social pensioners who received financial aid through LANDBANK Prepaid Cards during a recent card distribution activity in the Municipality of Minglanilla, Cebu.

With no permanent source of income, 80-year-old Cabalan relies on her pension to augment her daily needs and for purchasing maintenance medication for her asthma.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa LANDBANK dahil nabigyan ng pansin ang pangangailangan naming mga senior citizen. Masaya ako dahil ito ang pinaka-unang card na natanggap ko mula sa LANDBANK,” said Cabalan.

Through LANDBANK Prepaid Cards, social pensioners can conveniently withdraw cash aid from any of the 2,899 LANDBANK ATMs in the country. They can likewise perform cash withdrawals free-of-charge at the ATMs of 1,980 7-Eleven convenience stores in selected areas, as of end-September.

The Prepaid Cards can likewise be used to make cashless purchases via Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals in participating stores, such as drugstores and groceries, as well as transact with the Bank’s Agent Banking Partners (ABPs) located in remote areas.

LANDBANK previously upgraded the existing prepaid cards of CCT and UCT beneficiaries into transaction accounts with expanded features to provide more convenient banking services, including prepaid card loading via LANDBANK branches, fund transfers through the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App, and cash-in via LANDBANK Cash Deposit Machines.

