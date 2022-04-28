Lakas Christian-Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) on Wednesday denied claims on social media that vice presidential candidate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, was a “no-show” in campaign rally in Palawan on April 25.

In a statement, Lakas-CMD said Duterte had no schedule in the first place to attend a grand rally in Palawan.

“There is a no-show to speak of because the UniTeam tandem of former Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and Mayor Sara had no appointment to be at that campaign rally,” the party said.

Lakas-CMD pointed out that the Palawan rally was a political event organized by local support groups or slates.

“Such event was not included in the UniTeam’s calendar of activities,” it added.

It urged its supporters and the public in general to obtain or share information “only from credible platforms,” like the Mayor Inday Sara Duterte, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, Lakas-CMD, and UniTeam BBM-Sara Facebook Page

“As the UniTeam proceeds with the few remaining weeks of the campaign to the May 9 election day, we urge our supporters and allies to follow official social media and mainstream media platforms for official announcements,” Lakas-CMD said. (PNA)