(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A 38-year-old laborer was injured over the weekend in a motorcycle accident in Barangay Apo-Aporawan, Aborlan, after colliding with a steel barrier.

A report from the Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPPO) on Sunday, the victim, Frederick Cabanillas, was transported to a hospital in Narra after sustaining injuries from the accident, which occurred around 8:30 in the evening on June 17, on a section of the national road in the mentioned barangay.

The provincial police further stated that Cabanillas, who was unable to present his driver’s license, was traveling northbound from the south when the accident took place. Upon reaching the location, he collided with a steel road barrier.

The crash resulted in the victim sustaining injuries to various parts of his body.