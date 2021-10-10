Enjoy October #SMSuperMonth promos at Kultura with some super deals and super surprises not only for local customers but also those from abroad.



Mallgoers can visit Kultura at SM City Puerto Princesa or simply shop from home! Order via m.me/KulturaPH and they are open to serve you, shipping here and abroad.



Whether you’re in search of the perfect gift for all occasions, or you’re looking for something from in-store only, Personal Shopping at Kultura is here to help.



Given the restrictions on travel, Kultura has placed a stronger emphasis on catering to international customers. With their partner courier, Airspeed, Kultura aims to serve customers from as many countries as possible. However, due to some country-specific restrictions, some areas may not be included in their service areas as of the moment.



To order, simply go to our online shop and choose the items you wish to purchase, and head on to the checkout area to input your shipping location. In case your location is not included in the allowed areas, kindly leave them a message via email or their stores and they will gladly assist you.



You may also try to contact them thru the following:

Messenger: m.me/KulturaPH

Call To Deliver: 09175174096 or 09676093407

Website: www.kulturafilipino.com

Viber: bit.ly/KulturaOnViber