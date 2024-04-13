Immigration authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) recently apprehended a South Korean individual sought by law enforcement in Seoul for his alleged participation in multiple instances of counterfeit currency trading.

The Border Control and Intelligence Unit (BCIU) said in a report to Commissioner Norman Tansingco that they detained Jang Junseok, 26, at Terminal 1 of NAIA on April 7 as he tried to board a Philippine Airlines aircraft bound for Busan, South Korea.

Jang’s arrest ensued when his name triggered a match in the BI’s derogatory list, signifying that he was the subject of a watchlist order by the bureau and a red notice issued by Interpol.

Consequently, he was prevented from boarding his flight and escorted to the BI warden facility located in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where he awaits deportation proceedings.

BI-Interpol acting chief Jaime Bustamante said a warrant for Jang’s arrest was issued by the Daegu District Court in South Korea on February 28, 2024, after a case for possession and trading counterfeit currency was filed against him.

He was described by authorities as a professional counterfeit currency user who forged South Korean bank notes, used them at will and engaged in acts that disrupted social order.

Jang reportedly has six prior convictions for the same criminal offense but was released on parole in 2023.

While on parole, Jang allegedly continued to forge bank notes and used a pseudonym to cheat his victims who were offered the fake bank notes at lower prices compared to the genuine notes.

The value of the currency notes he allegedly forged amounted to more than 30 million won, or about US$22,000.