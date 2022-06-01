The Korean Embassy in Manila announced on Tuesday that South Korea will allow visa-free entry to Jeju Island and Yangyang beginning on June 1.

“For Jeju, Filipino tourists are allowed to enter the beautiful island via direct flights only and stay up to 30 days,” it said in a statement.

“Some airlines are reportedly planning to schedule direct flights from the Philippines to Jeju soon. However, tourists are not permitted to travel to other regions outside Jeju,” it added.

For Yangyang, Filipino tourists must travel via a group tour program arranged by a designated travel agency.

The Embassy said Yangyang visitors may stay up to 15 days and travel around but only in the cities and places in Gangwon Province and Seoul Metropolitan Area.

After this, they must travel back to the Philippines via the Yangyang International airport.

Tourists visiting Korea are required to submit a negative RT-PCR test result issued within 48 hours or a negative rapid antigen test result issued within 24 hours prior to the departure date.

Fully vaccinated passengers are exempt from quarantine but must apply for a Q-CODE, a QR code that contains the visitor’s vaccination record before departure.

The Korean Embassy on June 1 is set to resume the processing and issuance of all types of visas, including for tourists (C-3-9).

The Embassy, however, has yet to issue detailed information on the application process and documentary requirements, saying it will be “soon”. (PNA)