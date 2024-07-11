The provincial government is set to launch the KOOP-BATA program in Brooke’s Point before the new school year begins. The initiative, managed by the Provincial Cooperative Development Office (PCDO), aims to establish a laboratory cooperative for students of Brooke’s Point National High School (BPNHS).

On July 9, the PCDO conducted a field visitation to KOOP-BATA Brooke’s Point to strengthen the newly founded cooperative. The program provides students with opportunities to learn cooperative principles and gain practical business skills.

PCDO representatives met with KOOP-BATA Brooke’s Point officials to understand their needs and challenges, offering guidance to enhance their cooperative. The Brooke’s Point Government Employee’s Multi-purpose Cooperative (PBGEMPC) acts as the Guardian Cooperative, providing additional support alongside the Municipal Cooperative Development Officer.

“Itong pagre-replicate ng KOOP-BATA ay patunay ng aming dedikasyon sa pagpapalakas ng kabataang Palaweño sa pamamagitan nga ng laboratory cooperative. Nilalayon naming bigyan ng mahahalagang kasanayan ang mga kabataan para sa sa patuloy na paglago ng ekonomiya sa ating lalawigan,” said Provincial Cooperative Development Officer Gina S. Socrates.

The first KOOP-BATA was established last year in San Vicente in the north and Bataraza in the south of Palawan. In March of this year, the PCDO began focusing on launching KOOP-BATA in Brooke’s Point in Southern Palawan. Plans are also underway to establish another KOOP-BATA in Taytay in Northern Palawan.