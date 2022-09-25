- Advertisement by Google -

Super typhoon Karding has no direct effect on the province of Palawan, but its trough and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring a significant amount of rain, according to the official weather advisory.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather observer Allain Joy Lusoc said Sunday that the track of Karding is traversing the Central Luzon area. It is possible to make landfall over the southern part of Aurora or the northern part of Quezon. After its landfall, Karding may degrade into a typhoon category.

Lusoc said that all parts of the province will experience rains due to the trough or extension of super typhoon Karding and the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat starting tonight until Tuesday.

“Sa Palawan, wala tayong signal number one ngayon sa lalawigan ng Palawan at sa lungsod ng Puerto Princesa. Ang rainfall natin ay dulot ng enhanced na southwest monsoon at itong trough nitong bagyo si Karding. Iyan ang nagpapaulan sa atin,” he said.

“Hindi siya didikit masyado within Palawan kasi masyadong mataas ang trajectory niya and meron tayong southwest monsoon na pwedeng mag-push nang bahagya kaya hindi siya susubsob talaga ng bagyo ‘yan. Ang track niya ay ‘yon pa rin– kahit bumaba siya kaunti, hindi niya tayo madadaanan–medyo mababa masyado ‘yong possibility na dumaan o bumulusok siya palapit ng Palawan,” he added.

Work and classes suspended

Although Palawan is not included in the list of provinces where tropical cyclone wind signals were hoisted, the NDRRMC included it as an area where work and classes will be suspended on Monday as determined through the Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment they conducted.

In a Facebook post, President Bongbong Marcos has approved the NDDRMC’s recommendation.

“I have received and approved the recommendation of NDRRMC to suspend classes and work as specified in their letter. The Palace will issue a memorandum circular stating the same before the end of the day,” Marcos said.

Puerto Princesa, through city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa, has also declared suspension of classes and work in public institutions.

Heavy rains due to Habagat

Karding has sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 240 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph.

The significant amount of rain may also result in landslides even without a tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) raised over Palawan. The low-lying areas are prone to flash floods, he added.

The trough alone can bring a significant amount of rain as it contains the convergence of winds which could accumulate heavy clouds. The enhanced southwest monsoon also has a high water content that may also form heavy clouds once they converge with another wind system.

“Maari iyan magdulot ng intense rainfall lalo na kapag may combined effects na sila. Kaya ang trough at southwest monsoon, lalo siya na-enhance dahil ang bagyo ay napakababa ang pressure na patuloy na hinahatak sa ngayon,” he said.

Lusoc explained that the classification of Karding is different from Odette as it was formed over the Luzon area, while Odette was formed in Northern Mindanao to the Visayas area which track went to Palawan.

Karding weaker than Yolanda

Even classified as a super typhoon, Karding is also weaker than the Super typhoon Yolanda in 2013.

“Bago si Odette tumama, ang ating classification ng super typhoon ay nasa 200 kph ang maximum sustained winds, ngayon ay binaba iyan sa 185. Itong si bagyong Karding ay nasa bagong classification ng typhoon, mas mababa compared sa mga nauna katulad kay Yolanda,” he said.

There is no gale warning issued over the water of Palawan but the southwest monsoon may build strong winds that may elevate wave heights, particularly over Kalayaan islands and the western section of Palawan.

Karding may leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) from Monday evening (September 26) to Tuesday early morning (September 27). It is forecast to exit in the West Philippine Sea going to Vietnam.

The highest TWCS, no. 5, is raised over Polillo Islands, the extreme northern portion of Quezon (the northern and central portions of General Nakar, the northeastern portion of Infanta), the extreme southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan), the extreme southern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, City of Gapan, Peñaranda, San Isidro, Cabiao), Pampanga (Arayat, Candaba, Santa Ana, San Luis), the eastern and central portions of Bulacan (San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Ildefonso, San Miguel), and the extreme northern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat).

