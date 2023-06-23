Shara Maxene Barber, representing the municipality of Kalayaan, was crowned as Mutya ng Palawan 2023, besting 17 other candidates during the grand coronation night held at the PGP Convention Center on June 22.

Eighteen ladies from different municipalities of Palawan strutted their wares during the preliminary round before being trimmed down to 10 finalists.

In the final round, the 10 finalists were given the question, “Aside from being a top tourist destination, what else would you want the world to know about Palawan?”

Barber’s answer, “We all know that Palawan received numerous awards because of its destinations, but I think something that Palawan should be proud of is the Palaweños. The warmest Palaweños, they give their best to the tourists, and I think they are one of the greatest assets and one of the best natural resources of Palaweños,” gave her the nod from the board of judges.

Other candidates who were crowned last night include Sheryll Shane Igpalina of Taytay as Mutya ng Palawan-Tourism, Patricia Loren Muñoz of Roxas as Mutya ng Palawan-North, and Bernadette Thalia Abdulkahal of Sofronio Española as Mutya ng Palawan-South.

Barber pocketed P100,000, and Igpalina bagged P75,000, while Muñoz and Abdulkahal received P50,000 each.

Xianne Caileigh Francisco of Quezon was the first runner-up, bringing home P35,000.

Aside from the five, others who made it to the top 10 were Almera Dalojo Rosadenio of Narra, Franchezka Yna Elevera of Culion, Angelika Cruz of Busuanga, Myra Mansuri Etos of Brooke’s Point, and Karla Lozada of San Vicente.

For the special awards, Barber also won Miss Dynamic Body, Miss Katya’s Taste, Best in Swimsuit, and Best in Filipiniana (Long Gown), receiving P15,000 for each award. Igpalina also won Best in Festival Costume, pocketing P20,000, while Rosadenio was the Best in Talent, taking P15,000, and Etos was awarded Miss Photogenic.

Patricia Morren Astacaan of Cagayancillo was voted by the candidates as Miss Friendship and received P10,000.

Aside from the individual cash prizes, the Local Government Units represented by the queens also received P50,000 (Kalayaan), P40,000 (Taytay), P40,000 (Roxas and Sofronio Española), and P20,000 (Quezon).