Members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Kalayaan town today expressed outrage over the most recent pronouncements of the People’s Republic of China, particularly the new map released by its Ministry of Natural Resources, creating the new 10-dash line in the South China Sea, which encompasses other countries’ territorial claims, including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

After its release, the Department of Foreign Affairs also issued a statement rejecting the new map.

“The latest attempt to legitimize China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS),” the DFA said in its statement.

During their session today, September 6, SB member Maurice Phillip Albayda delivered a privilege speech deploring China’s latest action.

He also proposed a resolution supporting the DFA’s action in objecting to China’s 10-dash line.

“I stand before you today, more than as local legislator, but as a Filipino Citizen who regard our nation’s inevitable sovereignty is upheld at a most surmountable sense. Hindi pa man tayo nakakamove on sa kanilang pangkakanyon ng tubig sa ating tropa, heto nanaman sila at nagpapalaganap ng kasinungalingan. Ang dating 9 dashline ngayon ay 10 dashline na ito ay kahunghangan at hindi katanggap-tangap,” Albayda said in his speech.

He also called out China for spreading lies and outrightly neglecting the 1982 United Nations Convention on the law of the Seas (UNCLOS) that set the 200 nautical mile exclusove economic zone (EEZ), and the 2016 UN Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) ruling that says the nine-dash line is unlawful and thus, illegal.

“Ang ating Pangulo mismo ay nagpahayag ng kaniyang hindi pagkilala sa panibagong naratibo ng bansang Tsina,” he said.

“Kaya nga po tayo, bilang natatanging bayan na pilit ipinapasok sa kanilang pilit na inaangking teritoryo ay naninindigang hindi papanig sa kasuklam-suklam na kasinungalingan ng tsina,” he added.

Last August, Albayda also authored a resolution declaring Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, as persona non grata in the country’s island town in WPS.