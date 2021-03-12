Kalayaan plebiscite voting faces logistical in hurdles

Less than twenty-four hours before the polling starts in Kalayaan town, the election paraphernalia have not arrived in the island town at the West Philippines Sea.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) spokesperson James Jimenez on Friday afternoon said there is “still no indication” to consider postponing the plebiscite, pointing out that the situation is still “developing”.

“For now, there is still no indication that this will be necessary. The situation however is still developing, and will be addressed at the appropriate time,” Jimenez said.

This, after the election materials, alongside COMELEC officials, reportedly faced challenges brought by strong wind and waves en route to the Pagasa Island, the lone community in Kalayaan town with 281 registered voters.

The local poll body said a contingency plan has been arranged for a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft fly in the needed election paraphernalia.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani. See author's posts