March 12, 2021

Kalayaan plebiscite voting faces logistical in hurdles

By Romar Miranda | March 12, 2021 at 4:48 pm

Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan municipality. | Photo by Naval Forces West (Palawan)

Less than twenty-four hours before the polling starts in Kalayaan town, the election paraphernalia have not arrived in the island town at the West Philippines Sea.

Commission on Elections (COMELEC) spokesperson James Jimenez on Friday afternoon said there is “still no indication” to consider postponing the plebiscite, pointing out that the situation is still “developing”.

“For now, there is still no indication that this will be necessary. The situation however is still developing, and will be addressed at the appropriate time,” Jimenez said.

This, after the election materials, alongside COMELEC officials, reportedly faced challenges brought by strong wind and waves en route to the Pagasa Island, the lone community in Kalayaan town with 281 registered voters.

The local poll body said a contingency plan has been arranged for a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft fly in the needed election paraphernalia.

Tags: , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Romar Miranda

is a desk editor and reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani.

See author's posts

More Stories

Full implementation of StaySafe.ph expected within 10 days

By Ruth Abbey Gita-Carlos | March 12, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Amid South China Sea dispute, Philippines’ Palawan is besieged by political split

By Criselda Yabes and Leilani Chavez | March 12, 2021 at 4:00 pm

Inner Malampaya Sound in Taytay still red-tide contaminated

By Rachel Ganancial | March 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm