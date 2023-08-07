Kalayaan mayor Roberto del Mundo has issued a statement, joining other government officials in condemning the recent actions made by Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that a CCG vessel water-cannoned a Philippine civilian vessel which was on a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal.

“We lead the international community in condemning the unlawful actions of China’s ships against Philippine vessels in West Philippine Sea,” del Mundo said in a statement released today.

The Kalayaan chief executive further stated that he is pushing for a peaceful means of asserting the country’s rights and the countey’s territorial authority in the region.

“I would like to assure everyone, especially my fellow Filipinos, that we will continue to assert, in the most humane manner, the decision of the international court in favor of our rightful ownership of West Philippine sea,” del Mundo said.

“While the lOcal Government Unit of Kalayaan is actively working with the national government to build sustaonable communities in the KIG, our greatest hope is that, in the near future, we will be able to coexist with our neighbors, such as China and Vietnam, to promote the responsible use of the region’s resources, and build lasting peace,” he added.