The Kalayaan municipal council has asked the Western Command (WESCOM) to conduct regular health services missions for residents of Barangay Pag-asa Island through the Camp General Artemio Ricarte Station Hospital (CGARSH).

The request was made through approved Resolution No. 35 on October 5, which was authored by Councilor Maurice Philip Alexis Albayda.

Albayda said they’re hoping for the regular conduct of medical missions, as well as provision of vitamins and medicine for island residents who need them.

“Ang intention nito ay mapalakas ang serbisyong pangkalusugan ng ating bayan, mabigyan pa ng iba’t ibang health services ang mamamayan,” Albayda said.

“Pero upon the discretion ng agreement ng CGARSH at ng MHO ang mangyayaring aktibidad doon,” he added.

He said they are hoping that CGARSH personnel will conduct them with the support of their Municipal Health Office (MHO) staff.

