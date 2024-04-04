Kacific Broadband Satellites, Inc., an innovative operator in the broadband satellite industry, recently undertook a visit to El Nido, aiming to address the pressing issue of inadequate and inconsistent internet access plaguing this renowned tourist hotspot.

In a collaborative effort with Bambunet, a local internet service provider, alongside the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the El Nido Municipal Tourism Office, Kacific endeavored to demonstrate the impact of satellite broadband technology on the town.

The initiative aimed at surmounting the connectivity challenges that have long hindered the growth and efficiency of Palawan’s tourism industry, emphasizing the potential for technological solutions to revolutionize internet access in the area.

On their March 20 visit, two sessions were organized for the attendees—the first centered on harnessing technology for enhancing disaster readiness and fortifying resilience, while the second emphasized adopting eco-friendly tourism strategies coupled with advanced digital marketing techniques.

These endeavors are designed to catapult both El Nido and the wider provincial tourism landscape into an unprecedented period of expansion and ingenuity.

Kacific showcased its satellite broadband technology, including a live presentation of CCTV operations powered by the internet.

The presentation provided attendees with a direct insight into the capability of satellite internet to skillfully overcome the connectivity obstacles encountered by tourism enterprises in Palawan.