[Updated] Inclement weather conditions had an impact on the commencement of the academic year.

The city government has suspended all K–12 classes in public and private schools in Puerto Princesa City due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, which is expected to bring significant rainfall to certain areas.

Richard Ligad, city information officer, made the announcement this morning, August 29, stating that the memo for the purpose will follow.

Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) chief Jerry Alili also announced that classes have been suspended at all levels in the towns of Taytay, El Nido, and Busuanga.

Other towns making the same announcements are Brooke’s Point and Linapacan.

Based on an advisory from the PAGASA Regional Services Division, residents and local disaster risk reduction and management councils are urged to remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation in the upcoming hours.

Municipalities including Coron, Busuanga, Culion, Linapacan, Magsaysay, Cuyo, Agutaya, El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, and San Vicente are under a Red Warning Level, with these areas anticipated to experience flooding in low-lying areas and the potential for landslides in mountainous terrain.

There is a Yellow Warning Level in place for Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Cagayancillo, Quezon, Narra, and Sofronio Espanola, indicating the likelihood that these areas will experience the effects of the current weather disturbance.

A gale warning has been issued for the entire province due to wave heights ranging from 2.8 to 4.5 meters.

The advisory also mentions that these areas may experience periods of heavy rainfall, with rates ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 liters per square meter per hour. In some instances, the intensity could escalate to 7.5-15 liters per square meter per hour. This anticipated weather pattern is projected to last for about 1 to 2 hours.

According to PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda, Typhoon Goring’s strength has been sustained as it traverses the waters east of Northern Luzon.

Castañeda reported that as of 3:00 a.m. today, the storm’s center was positioned approximately 220 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, or 220 km East Northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

Near its center, the typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h and gusts up to 190 km/h. Its current movement is directed north-northwestward at a speed of 10 km/h. Furthermore, a Southwest Monsoon is affecting Central and Southern Luzon, as well as the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Haikui, situated outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), was last observed around 1,885 kilometers East of Northern Luzon. It carries maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of 80 kilometers per hour, and is moving westward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.