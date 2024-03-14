A total of 129 job seekers were served during the 2024 First Quarter Local and Overseas Job Fair conducted by the provincial government yesterday, March 13, at NCCC Mall.

Out of this number, five individuals were hired on the spot at the job fair, which was supported by 23 local and overseas recruitment agencies.

The event that was personally attended by Governor Dennis Socrates was organized by the Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) in partnership with the Provincial Gender and Development (GAD), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE Palawan), and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Provincial PESO Officer-in-Charge Orphy Ordinario said the job fair is an annual event they conduct based on Governor Socrates’ directive to address and assist Palaweños seeking employment.

He stated that the activity is also part of commemorating the 91st birthday of former Governor Salvador P. Socrates on the said date and participating in the celebration of Women’s Month this March.

“Ngayong araw ay ginugunita natin ang kaarawan ng dating Gobernador ng Palawan Salvador ‘Badong’ Socrates, hindi lang dahil ama siya ng kasalukuyang gobernador ng lalawigan ng Palawan ngunit dahil siya ang nagsimula ng PESO dito sa lalawigan kaya hindi siya nakakalimutan ng opisina. Ngayon din buwan ay sini-celebrate natin ang Women’s Month kaya kasama natin ang Provincial GAD,” ani Ordinario.

GAD Officer Richard Winston Socrates, meanwhile, expressed his full support for women and stressed the importance of acknowledging their rights and capabilities within society.

He said celebration is not just an occasion but an endeavor to showcase the capabilities of women and their role in shaping a more just and inclusive society.

“Ipinapaabot natin ang ating matatag na layunin na itaguyod ang pagkapantay-pantay sa lahat ng larangan kasama na ang sektor ng manggagawa,” he said.

Capitol aims to continuously assist Palaweños in finding decent employment opportunities both within Palawan and abroad.

Ordinario said through the job fair, legitimate agencies are ensured to participate, thus preventing citizens, especially those aspiring to work overseas, from falling victim to illegal recruiters.

Meanwhile, among those who attended the event were Jayson Padin, representing Jonathan Gerodias, Coordinator of the DMW in Palawan, and Carlo Villaflores, Head of the Palawan Field Office of the Department of Labor and DOLE in Palawan.