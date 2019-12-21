JESUS THE GOOD NEWS OF CHRISTMAS

Depressing and doomy news of tragedies, calamities, disasters, war, loss of lives and other ominous global occurrences are what we read and hear papers and broadcast media almost daily.

“Behold you will conceive and bear a son and you shall name him Jesus.” (Luke 1: 31)

Depressing and doomy news of tragedies, calamities, disasters, war, loss of lives and other ominous global occurrences are what we read and hear papers and broadcast media almost daily. But amid these stark and foreboding news, is the good news of light, freedom and peace to the world. “ The true light, which enlightens everyone, was coming into the world. “ (John 1: 9). “ For a child is born to us, a son is given to us; upon his shoulder dominion rests. They name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero, Father-Forever, Prince of Peace.” (Is. 9:1-6). “ A light to the nations, to open the eyes of the blind, to bring out prisoners from confinement, and from the dungeon, those who live in darkness. ” (Isaiah 42: 6-7). St. John the Baptist referring to Jesus said; “ He is the One who comes after me, the straps of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie.” (John 1:27). The angel Gabriel said at the Annunciation; “ Do not be afraid Mary, for you have found favor with God. Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you will name him Jesus.” (Luke 1: 31)

Christmas should make us not only feel good and peaceful but good and peaceful persons ourselves. Let’s talk more about Jesus and let Him be the subject of our conversation and mission amid the harshness of life. Peace and kindness should be the disposition of our heart in doing our work for God and his church.

Those who are critical of others and whose hearts are full of anger, bitterness and judgement should listen to Jesus, the God of love and mercy, the good news of Christmas. It is said that a tree is known by its fruit. More than words, instructions and commands, it’s really our deeds and attitudes that show who we are and our care for each other.

As we joyfully look toward Christmas, let our attention be on the Holy Infant born poor and simple in the manger, not the messy, confusing and complicated happenings that come along.

If you are happy, then your heart is pure and peaceful. If you’re not, then your heart is congested and exasperated with animosity. Cheer up! It’s Christmas!

On the flip side, someone said that little by little, day by day, something meant for you will find its way. Look at what you have, not what you don’t have. Don’t compare yourself with anybody in this world. If you do, you’re insulting yourself. Never stop trying, never stop believing, never give up, your day will come. If you remain positive in a negative situation, you win. If God pushes you to the edge of difficulty, trust Him fully. Speed is calculated as miles per hour, but life is calculated as smiles per hour. So increase your smile and get extra mileage in life. Amen on that folks!!

St. Faustina wrote Jesus’ words; “ Whoever places his trust in My mercy will be filled with My divine peace at the hour of death.” ( Diary 1520).

Welcome to the Healing Mass at San Vicente Church every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Confession at 5:45 p.m.

Listen to “Divine Mercy Moments” program at KOLG 90.9 FM every Thursday from 3-4 p.m.

WELCOME TO THE OPENING AND BLESSING OF THE NEW DIVINE MERCY-ST. JOHN PAUL 11 CHAPEL IN ASTUMBO, DEDEDO, THIS SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2019 AT 9 A.M.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR!