The southwest monsoon, influenced by Typhoon Jenny, will bring gusty conditions over Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the Bicol Region for the next three days, according to the state weather bureau on Monday.

Tomorrow, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas will experience similar weather conditions.

By Wednesday, the effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon will also affect Bataan, the southern part of Aurora, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, the northern part of Palawan, including the Calamian Islands, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and parts of the Bicol Region.

Typhoon Jenny is currently strengthening as it moves northwestward across the Philippine Sea, with its eye estimated to be 600 km east of Calayan, Cagayan. It has maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h near the center, gusts up to 170 km/h, and a central pressure of 965 hPa.

It is currently moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, with strong to typhoon-force winds extending up to 560 km from the center.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is in effect for Batanes, Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, the northern and eastern portions of Isabela, Apayao, and the northern part of Ilocos Norte.

Heavy rainfall is expected, with accumulated rainfall of 50-100 mm from today to tomorrow in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern part of mainland Cagayan.

From tomorrow noon to Wednesday noon, Batanes may experience 100-200 mm of rainfall, while Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan and Apayao may see 50-100 mm.

Flooding and landslides are possible, especially in elevated or mountainous areas and areas susceptible to such hazards.

Jenny will also enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao over the next three days.

Wind signals indicate the general wind threat from the typhoon, with slightly stronger winds in coastal and upland/mountainous areas.

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible under Wind Signal No. 1, and Wind Signal No. 2 may be hoisted, with the potential for Wind Signal No. 3.

A gale warning is in effect for the coastal waters of the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Jenny will bring moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 4.0 m) over the coastal waters of Isabela, and mariners are advised to take precautions.

The typhoon is expected to move northwestward until Wednesday, possibly making landfall in southern Taiwan on Thursday morning and exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the Taiwan Strait.

Jenny may reach its peak intensity tomorrow but could weaken by mid-Wednesday due to dry air and increased wind shear before landfall in Taiwan.

Authorities and residents in hazard-prone areas are advised to take necessary precautions. For localized severe weather information, monitor local PAGASA Regional Services Division products.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin will be issued at 5:00 PM today.